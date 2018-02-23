Shelter pets of the week

The Mason County Animal Shelter’s “Pets of the Week” are pictured. Skipper the dog is described by Mason County Animal Shelter staff as a big, friendly lab mix who loves attention and catches his treats in the air. He also shakes hands, when asked. Tabby, this beautiful female cat, is described by Mason County Animal Shelter staff as very friendly and one who loves to contently lay on your shoulder, as pictured here. If interested in giving either of these pets a forever home, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.

