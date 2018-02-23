A new mural takes shape

POINT PLEASANT — A new mural for the city is making its appearance behind the WorkForce West Virginia building on Main Street.

Jeff Wamsley, owner of the building and the adjacent Mothman Museum, commented the mural’s intention is to tell some of the history of Point Pleasant.

“We are featuring Chief Cornstalk, a riverboat named the “Carolin H.,” in memory of the late Carolin Harris, the Tu-Endie-Wei monument and, of course, Mothman,” said Wamsley. “The project is slated to be done this week.”

Wamsley shared the artists painting the mural are Benn Zaricor and Rob Ortel. He said Zaricor is one of the nation’s last artists who still hand paints billboards and Ortel is an airbrush artist from the television show “American Chopper.”

Wamsley said the project is being filmed and will be featured in a new show called, “Art Attack,” which will be airing in the upcoming year. He added the director is Matt Pellowski of Red Line Studios out of New York City, N.Y.

”I was approached by the television show which features small towns with history and interest in the arts,” Wamsley said, explaining the television show also searches out places to feature larger scale mural paintings.

Wamsley said the WorkForce building had the perfect place/canvas to feature artwork which is on the back of the structure facing Viand Street and W.Va. 62.

“The mural is getting a great reaction and response,” he said. “It’s sort of a visual history of some of the things that have made Point Pleasant a destination for people to visit and enjoy.”

He explained that he and and his wife Julie provided the funds for the mural to be painted; however, various sponsors helped with the expenses and costs needed to bring the film crew to Point Pleasant.

