Hayman offered admission to Naval Academy

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced this week Aislyn Hayman of Mason County has been admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Jenkins nominated Hayman to the academy, and the academy has offered her admission to the Class of 2022.

Hayman, the daughter of Tate and Damia Hayman of Leon, is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a freshman at Marshall University.

“I am proud to congratulate Aislyn on her admission to the Naval Academy and am confident that she embodies the best that West Virginia has to offer. Her admission to this prestigious academy is a testament to her hard work, and I know she will represent our state well. I am grateful for Aislyn’s willingness to serve and wish her all the best,” Jenkins said.

She is currently an exercise science major at Marshall University, where she is a member of the track team and ROTC.

Submitted by the office of Rep. Evan Jenkins.

