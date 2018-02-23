Volunteers help with moving and cleanup efforts

MEIGS COUNTY — As Meigs County and surrounding areas prepare for round two of flooding, one thing that stands out is the efforts of the people in the county who have volunteered their time to help others.

From the volunteer firefighters cleaning the streets to the village officials and workers going beyond their town limits to assist with snow removal (in the middle of all the flooding), the efforts have not gone unnoticed.

There have also been dozens of volunteers working to help local businesses and individuals to move out of harms way both with the first round of flooding and now the second.

Members of the Eastern High School National Honor Society, along with student-athletes from Meigs and Eastern spent time throughout the week assisting with moving of items for businesses, as well as the Meigs Museum. The Museum has been working to move from its Butternut Avenue location to its future home in Middleport due to additional slippage of the hill behind the current building.

“To each person who helped us yesterday move a lot of our museums priceless historical items, thank you so much! You know who each of you are. We tried to get all your names to thank you individually, but there were so many of you. We are blessed to have you in our county! And those not from our county!!!!!! God bless each one,” read a statement on the Meigs County Historical Society Facebook page this week. “It’s been more than a community effort.”

Among the volunteers working downtown on Friday as the second round of flooding approached were commissioners Mike Bartrum and Tim Ihle.

“We’re just making sure everyone gets out and everybody is safe and sound. It’s great how our community comes together,” said Commissioner Mike Bartrum who was among the volunteers throughout the week. “Jamie Jones, runs our EMA, he’s doing a great job, they’re having their meetings right now. They’re debriefing everybody on what the town needs, on the what villages need, what everybody needs.”

“I think the main thing is, let’s get through this and move on and we’re going to need people to help get these people back in these places, so they can actually have revenue coming in,” said Bartrum. “Number one we need to pray, God is awesome all the time and he is going to get us through this and it’s just awesome when people come together each and every day.”

Bartrum also commented Jay Edwards has been in contact with the county, food has been delivered, and at the start around 30 people were helping out and more just kept showing up throughout the day.

“It got higher than what we expected last time and got to the back to everything that we had left,” said Amy Jackson who is a realtor at Ohio Valley Realty on Main Street. “There’s been so many people that have stopped to ask us if we need help, if there’s anything we can do. It’s been truly amazing the amount of support that everyone in the community coming together and helping out.”

Firefighters from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department took time this week to clean the parking lot and streets in the village following the flooding. Firefighters from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department took time this week to clean the parking lot and streets in the village following the flooding. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Racine Volunteer Firefighters hosed off the streets in the village after the first round of flooding. Racine Fire Department Facebook photo Syracuse Volunteer Firefighters worked to clear the mud from State Route 124 in the Minersville area after the flood waters receded. Syracuse Mayor Eric Cunningham Facebook photo Groups of volunteers have spent time this week in the village of Pomeroy, as well as other locations, to ensure individuals and businesses are out of harms way. Erin Perkins | OVP