New Haven sets Easter egg hunt

NEW HAVEN — The annual Easter egg hunt for the children in the Town of New Haven was set, when the council held its most recent meeting.

The hunt will be held at noon on March 24 at the New Haven ball fields, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell.

Hysell said donations are now being accepted from businesses and individuals to help with the event. Filled Easter baskets and other prizes can be dropped off at the town hall during regular business hours. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

It was also reported at the meeting that the garbage truck is still being repaired. The town has been borrowing one from the City of Point Pleasant until theirs is returned.

Three building permits were issued, all for new roofs. They were approved for Warner Roush, Robert Gardner, and Rocky Kearns, Sr.

Some residents attended the meeting to ask questions on routine matters, including if a court date is known for the farm animal issue, which was moved to circuit court. Town officials said they had not heard of a new date.

Eric Blain, who has been harboring farm animals on his property, which is against a town ordinance, appeared in circuit court in early January. He had formerly appealed his case in front of the municipal judge. During the circuit court appearance, however, Blain asked if Judge Craig Tatterson could hear the case since he was a former town attorney for New Haven, according to Hysell. The judge was checking with the West Virginia State Supreme Court for a decision on whether he can hear the case.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Hysell, and council members Jim Elias, George Gibbs, Matt Shell, and Grant Hysell.

The next meeting will be March 5 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

