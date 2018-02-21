A lesson on drug testing

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition recently held its regularly scheduled meeting, hearing from a representative of Reliant Drug Test Solutions.

Steve Patrick, owner and president of Reliant Drug Test Solutions, shared that he began his business in 2010 in Hurricane. Patrick said Reliant Drug Test Solutions came to Point Pleasant in November 2017 and is located at 703 22nd Street. He explained the primary goal behind his business is for drug testing in businesses and in schools.

Patrick stated,“Keep drugs out of schools, help, especially schools, recognize if there is a problem, if there is an issue get help for those people, and businesses everybody knows that drugs are prevalent everywhere…I don’t know how many times I heard someone say it doesn’t effect us, it effects everybody.”

Patrick shared the samples for his drug tests can be taken from hair, urine, and saliva. He said his business also offers breath/alcohol tests.

“Our focus is to help the community stay drug free and there is one way to do it…trust everyone, but verify. We trust, we’re the verification part,” said Patrick.

Patrick explained that his business will also provide recovery centers with bulk drug testing kits at a low cost.

Greg Fowler, executive director of the Mason County Family Resource Network, inquired about the certification of the drug tests taken.

Patrick stated, “There are four parts of a drug test, collection that’s where we get the sample…then we have what’s called a screen, after the screen if it’s negative, it’s reported negative, if it’s positive it goes to the third step which is the confirmation…if it is positive it goes to the fourth level, which is the medical review officer.”

Patrick explained that all of the tests are completed in laboratories approved by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and all of the point of collection tests are all considered FDA approved forensic devices.

Patrick added, “We are very vigilant on who and how we test, so if there is any question at all, we are in the restroom with them doing an observed collection.”

Fowler advised Patrick to attend an upcoming school board meeting, so he may inform the board of education members about Reliant Drug Test Solutions.

In other business, a Love Them to Life conference will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Baptist church in Proctorville, Ohio. Admission is free to the event and a lunch will be provided to those who attend; however, registration is required by calling (740) 886-6905.

Teen Institute will be held on Friday, March 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church where there will be 72 youth from the school system attending.

A town hall meeting is also being planned for March 11 at. 5 p.m. at Jordan Baptist Church. More on this meeting in an upcoming edition.

Guest speaker Steve Patrick discussing Reliant Drug Test Solutions with Mason County Prevention Coalition members.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

