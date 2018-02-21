Cleaning up after the flood

POMEROY — Clean up was taking place in full force on Tuesday in Pomeroy as the river continued to recede.

A crew of 17 from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department began work on Monday afternoon to remove the mud which was left from the river. Firefighters worked through the night Monday in to Tuesday, and continued to clear the streets in the village throughout the day on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Rick Blaettner said that the crews would continue work throughout the day on Tuesday. By noon, crews had moved from the downtown area to work on East Main Street beginning near the Nye Avenue light and moving toward downtown.

It is the work of those volunteers which has been credited with allowing traffic to return to normal in Pomeroy by midday Tuesday.

ODOT also brought trucks in on Monday evening, one with a plow and one with a brush, to assist in the clean up to the village.

Across the county, crews from the villages, townships and numerous volunteers have been working to clean up from the flooding.

As the clean-up process begins throughout Meigs County, the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency is requesting that any individual or business that experienced flood damage to contact the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency at 740-992-4541 extension 1 or 2. If you do not speak with a representative directly please leave a message and a representative will contact you as quickly as possible.

The American Red Cross and Pomeroy Merchants Association will also continue to receive and distribute mops, push brooms, garden hoses, buckets, trash bags, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, sponges, bleach, pine sol (similar products) and dust masks at the designated relief center at 110 Court Street, Pomeroy.

For those working to clean up from the flooding, the Meigs County Health Department issued a reminder of the need for tetanus vaccines.

If you are working to cleanup after recent flooding and if it has been 10 years since you received a vaccine that contains tetanus, then it is time for a booster. If you are injured and it has been more than five years, it is time for a booster,” read a statement on the health department Facebook page.

The Meigs County Health Department offers Tetanus boosters to people two months and older with commercial insurance through VaxCare. MCHD also offers a vaccine to Medicaid eligible or uninsured children through 18 years of age through the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Vaccine for Children Program. Through the ODH 317 Adult Vaccine Program, tetanus vaccine is available for those aged 19 and up without any type of insurance coverage. Walk-in clinics are Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Vaccines are given on other weekdays by appointment.

Tetanus is an infection caused by a bacterium called Clostridium tetani. Spores of tetanus bacteria are everywhere in the environment including soil, dust and manure. The spores develop into bacteria when they enter the body.

The spores can get into the body through broken skin, usually through injuries from contaminated objects. Certain breaks in the skin are more likely to get infected with tetanus bacteria.

These include:

• Wounds contaminated with dirt, human waste (feces), or spit (saliva)

• Wounds caused by an object puncturing the skin (puncture wounds), like a nail or needle

• Burns

• Crush injuries

• Injuries with dead tissue

The most common initial sign is spasms of the muscles of the jaw, or “lockjaw”.

Tetanus symptoms include:

• Jaw cramping

• Sudden, involuntary muscle tightening (muscle spasms) – often in the stomach

• Painful muscle stiffness all over the body

• Trouble swallowing

• Jerking or staring (seizures)

• Headache

• Fever and sweating

• Changes in blood pressure and fast heart rate.

For more information on the tetanus vaccine, call Sherry Hayman, RN at 740-992-6626.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

