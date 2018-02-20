Local nursing students give back

POINT PLEASANT — Nursing students from Marshall University’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center recently handed out Valentine’s gifts at the Hoops Family Children Hospital (HFCH).

Nathan Loomis, Alexis Morgan Lucas, and Cassie Jordan handed out valentines and stuffed animals to approximately 40 children.

Loomis and Lucas shared the decision to pass out the Valentine’s gifts was a joint effort between the Student Nurse Association and the Nurse Christian Fellowship in which all three of the students are involved. Lucas added that both of the organizations put together projects throughout the year. She said the members of both groups discussed together about giving Valentine’s gifts to the children at the HFCH.

Loomis said each valentine handed out was personally written on by members from the organizations. Loomis and Lucas shared the children who received the valentine’s gifts were in the regular pediatric unit and the pediatric intensive care unit at HFCH.

Lucas stated, “I work at Cabell Huntington Hospital as a nurse extern and I work on the Pediatric unit quite frequently. Many of these children have to spend several holidays in the hospital and while it may not seem like a big deal to many people, to these children it is. Being able to see them smile even for just a minute, when they get that gift, no matter how big or small, is the reason why I do what I do.”

Loomis added, “Regardless of the age or illness a child has, hospitalization is something that is never easy for the child or parents. By writing these cards and giving them the stuffed animals, I hoped that we could temporarily ease the burden of hospitalization. Being able to arrange something like this for the children provided a positive and uplifting experience during a time in our semester that is normally quite stressful. Although, we did not get to see the children’s reactions to receiving these gifts…simply knowing these children were getting a gift provided each of us with as much joy and fulfillment as if we passed them out ourselves.”

Loomis wanted to express his gratitude for their advisors Debra Greene and Deanna Pope and the support they receive from them for events such as this.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

