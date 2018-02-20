For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Feb. 2-Feb. 15: Brian L. Love, 42, Letart, driving on revoked third offense, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Kelly J. Snyder, 36, Pomeroy, Ohio, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Ron W. Kessel, 32, Glenwood, domestic battery, worthless check warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell, Deputy M. Stewart. Trenton D. Donohew, 30, Evans, receiving and transferring stolen goods, obtaining money by false pretenses, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes. Sandra A. Hood, 44, West Columbia, DUI third offense, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Alice A. Lathey, 74, Leon, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Frank M. Long, 19, Leon, violation of protective order, arrested by Sgt. Varian.

