God’s Hands accepting flood donations

VINTON — Recent widespread flooding has brought destruction to many people in the communities along the Ohio and Kanawha River. Heaven Sent Ministries, headquartered in Princeton, W.Va., is partnering with God’s Hands at Work to help neighbors in Gallia and Meigs Counties, Ohio, and Mason County, West Virginia, as part of their Christian ministry outreach.

Donations of the following items are being collected to help with the massive clean-up that is ahead for those affected by the flooding in these areas: Clorox wipes, scrub brushes, push brooms, mops, buckets, sponges, bleach, rubber gloves, latex gloves, cleaning rags, trash bags, Pine-sol cleaner, respirator masks, bottled water and Bibles.

Donations can be dropped off at the following Gallipolis locations: Norris Northup Dodge 252 Upper River Road, Medical Shoppe, Inc. 101 Jackson Pike, Our Country Porch 1378 Jackson Pike.

More drop off locations could be added in the near future. If a business, church or organization is interested in helping, contact GHAW at 740-645-7609 or 740-339-2176. Residents who have been affected by the flooding and are in need of clean-up supplies can also call the same numbers for assistance. The Medical Shoppe will be giving away $25 gift cards to two lucky people who drop off donations at their location.

