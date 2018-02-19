Deputies seek inmate

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin states his deputies are seeking a woman who reportedly walked away from the Gallipolis Behavioral Health Care Clinic (formerly Woodland Centers) in Gallia County on Saturday.

“Cheyenne Seyler, 23, of New Haven, West Virginia, was committed into the Gallipolis Behavioral Health Care Clinic as a jail diversion by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and has been in their custody since January 19, 2018 for a felony drug possession offense,” said Champlin. “It was reported to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office that Ms. Seyler fled the facility at approximately 8:28 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018 and is believed to be wearing a green Harley Davidson hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans. Ms. Seyler is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is reported to be approximately 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.”

“The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has been notified about Ms. Seyler’s departure from the facility and they are working conjunction with our office to attempt to locate her. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will be filing charges on Ms. Seyler for her actions,” said Champlin

If anyone has any information about Seyler’s whereabouts, contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221 or the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

Cheyenne Seyler http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.20-Seyler.jpg Cheyenne Seyler