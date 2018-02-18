Posted on by

Photo Album: The Ohio River at Mason and Point Pleasant


Pictured are photos taken from the Mason side of the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. Photos include the water level gauge alongside the Bridge of Honor, downtown Pomeroy and the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Pictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Pictured are photos taken from the Mason side of the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. Photos include the water level gauge alongside the Bridge of Honor, downtown Pomeroy and the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_Mason-2-1.jpgPictured are photos taken from the Mason side of the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. Photos include the water level gauge alongside the Bridge of Honor, downtown Pomeroy and the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_Mason-3-1.jpgPictured are photos taken from the Mason side of the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. Photos include the water level gauge alongside the Bridge of Honor, downtown Pomeroy and the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_Mason-4-1.jpgPictured are photos taken from the Mason side of the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. Photos include the water level gauge alongside the Bridge of Honor, downtown Pomeroy and the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_Mason-5-1.jpgPictured are photos taken from the Mason side of the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. Photos include the water level gauge alongside the Bridge of Honor, downtown Pomeroy and the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_Mason-6-1.jpgPictured are photos taken from the Mason side of the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. Photos include the water level gauge alongside the Bridge of Honor, downtown Pomeroy and the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_Mason-7-1.jpgPictured are photos taken from the Mason side of the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. Photos include the water level gauge alongside the Bridge of Honor, downtown Pomeroy and the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Pictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_P1-1.jpgPictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_P2-1.jpgPictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_P3-1.jpgPictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_P4-1.jpgPictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_P5-1.jpgPictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_P6-1.jpgPictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_P7-1.jpgPictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_P8-1.jpgPictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_P9-1.jpgPictured are scenes from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Sunday. Beth Sergent | OVP

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_mason-1-1.jpgPictured are photos taken from the Mason side of the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. Photos include the water level gauge alongside the Bridge of Honor, downtown Pomeroy and the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

