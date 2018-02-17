Flooding in Meigs, Mason, Gallia counties

OHIO VALLEY — As of Saturday afternoon, flooding was seen along the Ohio River in Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, the Ohio River is predicted to crest at 49.1 feet on Sunday evening in Pomeroy, with flood stage at 46 feet, this puts the water on Main Street and in some businesses in the area.

In Point Pleasant, the crest is expected at 46 feet on Monday afternoon, six feet above flood stage. At the Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam, the crest is predicted at 51.4 feet on Monday afternoon with flood stage at 50 feet. At Racine, the crest is expected at 46.1 feet on Sunday evening, with flood stage at 41 feet. At the Belleville Locks and Dam, the crest is expected at 42.5 feet on Sunday evening, with flood stage at 35 feet.

Just as the weather changes, so do the river levels and crest predictions so continue to monitor weather conditions before traveling local roadways.

The following is a breakdown of flooding patterns when the Ohio River reaches certain flood stages and river levels.

Pomeroy river level stats:

At 58 feet, Meigs County Courthouse begins to flood. Court and Lynn Streets and 2nd Avenue are flooded. Most of Pomeroy is flooded.

50 feet Pomeroy businesses along main are street flooded. Park and boat ramp in Mason are flooded.

48 feet Businesses along river in Pomeroy start to flood. Main street is flooded. Homes near the Pomeroy-Mason bridge on the West Virginia side start to flood.

46 feet Pomeroy parking lots and the river amphitheater are flooded along river. Main street starts to flood. Some secondary roads are flooded due to backwater.

42 feet Action stage. Low spot in the parking lot is flooded near the boat ramp.

Point Pleasant river level stats:

At 50.6 feet Routes 2, and 62 near the flood wall gate start to flood.

50.5 feet The towns of Leon and Grimms Landing experience water problems.

50 feet The railroad, north and south of Point Pleasant is flooded. Route 62, near Wye and Three Mile Creek just north of Point Pleasant is flooded.

49 feet Roush Lane Road in Ohio is flooded and closed.

48 feet The Route 62 gate at the Point Pleasant flood wall is closed. The railroad tracks 8 miles east of Point Pleasant are inundated.

47.7 feet Ohio route 7 at Leading Creek is flooded.

47 feet The railroad tracks opposite Point Pleasant are flooded. Most sections of Henderson start to flood.

46 feet Route 35, 10 miles east of Point Pleasant is flooded. Locust Road in Henderson is flooded.

45.2 feet Route 2 below Henderson and Salt Creek is flooded.

45 feet West Virginia Routes 2 and 17 south of Point Pleasant are flooded.

44.3 feet Old Route 35 above Henderson is flooded.

44 feet Homes at the end of 2nd Street outside the flood wall in Point Pleasant are flooded. Little Kyger Gravel Hill Road at Kyger Creek is flooded.

43.8 feet Water crosses Route 21, and 6 at Eight Mile Creek above Ambrosia.

43.75 feet Route 30, and 62 near Rockcastle Creek, and Ambrosia is flooded.

43.5 feet Route 33 at West Creek and Brinker Run between Vanadium and Letart is flooded. Sand Hill Road near Letart is flooded.

43 feet Ohio Route 7 at Kyger Creek and Addison is flooded.

42 feet The Little Kyger Road in Ohio is flooded.

41 feet The Addison, Blaville Road in Ohio is flooded and low lying areas surrounding Point Pleasant and vicinity are flooded due to backwater.

40 feet Low lying areas surrounding Point Pleasant and vicinity are flooded due to backwater. Also, the amphitheater lower pier is flooded and half way up the steps.

Racine river level stats:

At 48 feet the Town of Racine is flooded.

46 feet West Virginia Route 62 is flooded at Tombleson Creek at Larry’s Locker. More areas along Ohio Route 124 from Minersville to Antiquity are flooded.

44 feet West Virginia Route 62 is flooded just below Racine Lock at West Creek. More areas along Ohio Route 124 are flooded.

42 feet Ohio Route 124 near Minersville is flooded.

41 feet Ohio State Route 124 at Antiquity starts to flood. Areas of Ravenswood are flooded upstream from Racine Lock.

Robert C. Byrd river level stats:

At 67.9 feet, in Gallipolis, all of Front Street, Second, Third and Fourth Avenues are flooded.

56 feet The City of Gallipolis is surrounded by water.

52 feet Cultivated lands and low sections along the river on the West Virginia side of the river are flooded.

50 feet Sections of Route 7 and portions of Gallipolis along the immediate river will flood. Also, bottom lands on the Ohio side of the river is flooded.

49 feet Sections of Route 7 in Ohio at Teens Run, Chickamauga Creek, Kyger Creek, Clay Chapel, Clay School and just above Route 218 start to flood. Also, sections of Route 2 in West Virginia at Jerry’s Run, the old Coast Guard Station and Glenwood start to flood.

41 feet The Spruce Street Chickamauga Creek bridge is closed due to flooding of low areas around the bridge.

Belleville Locks river level stats:

At 50 feet Several roads near the river are flooded. Homes, camps, and businesses all along the river are flooded.

47 feet Portions of Route 124 near Forked Run State Park, and near Long Bottom Ohio are flooded. Also, portions of Route 68 between Ravenswood, and Belleville start to flood.

45 feet Portions of Belleville West Virginia, and Reedsville Ohio start to flood. Numerous secondary, and primary roads are blocked, and flooded on both sides of the river.

38 feet Route 124 towards Racine is flooded. Sections of Ohio State Route 248 at Sand Hill are flooded.

35 feet Ohio State Route 124 is flooded north of Stiversville Road, at Rock Run, at Wells Run to Smith Ridge to Dewitts Run, at Forked Run, at Curtis Hollow Road and between Long Bottom and Shade River. Ohio State Route 124 near the Washington and Meigs county line.

Information supplied by the National Weather Service.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

