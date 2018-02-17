Teachers, public employees planning walkout in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — School teachers and public employees in West Virginia are planning a statewide walkout as they continue to protest low pay, projected hikes in health insurance costs and small proposed pay hikes.
According to the Associated Press, media outlets report that the decision to hold the walkout this Thursday and Friday was announced by the American Federal of Teachers-West Virginia and the West Virginia Education Association at a rally at the state Capitol on Saturday.
Scenes from last week’s rally in Mason County attended by local teachers, school service personnel and supporters.
Scenes from last week’s rally in Mason County attended by local teachers, school service personnel and supporters.