Mason Council considers increasing library funds

MASON — The Mason Town Council agreed to consider increasing funding for the town library during its most recent meeting.

Mason County Library Director Pam Thompson attended the meeting. She told the members of the many programs at the Mason library, including children’s events like story hour and the free summer lunches.

Thompson also explained that the county library system has had massive funding cuts over the recent years, forcing the closure of the Hannan branch. She asked if the town could up the funding from the present $6,000 per year to $7,000 or more in the next fiscal year. Thompson added New Haven currently contributes $8,000 annually.

Mayor Donna Dennis asked Thompson to provide the council with a budget, showing expenses at the Mason branch only. Dennis stated council members will be voting on next year’s budget on March 15.

Council members also heard from Police Chief Rich Gilkey, who presented them with a proposed chain of command document. The proposal sets up a chain of command system that would be included in the police department’s standard operating procedures handbook.

The council agreed to look over the document and place it on the agenda for the next meeting.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report that the new and larger “railroad crossing closed” sign has been erected on Brown Street after numerous cars got stuck on the tracks;

Discussed purchasing street signs and breakaway posts, due to new federal regulations, with funds coming from coal severance;

Heard a report from Chief Gilkey asking for amendments to the dog ordinance, with stiffer penalties for those who allow dogs to run loose;

Agreed to purchase two tires for a police cruiser;

Voted to support the Wahama After Prom Party; and,

Agreed to allow Recorder Christy McDonald, Darlene Roach, and Gilkey to attend a budget preparation workshop on March 2 in Bridgeport.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder McDonald, and council members Emily Henry, Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, and Sharon Kearns.

The next meeting will be March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

