Offering a career in social work

POINT PLEASANT — Marshall University’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center (MOVC) gives future social work students the option of completing a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) as well as completing a Master of Social Work (MSW), close to home.

Jo Dee Gottlieb, professor of Social Work at Marshall University (MU), shared she has been teaching at MU since 1983. Gottlieb said she teaches practice and field practicum for the BSW program.

Gottlieb said roughly 10 years ago the MOVC began offering social work classes for students to take towards a BSW.

“The Dean of the College of Health Professions at that time, thought this would be more convenient for our students who were from that area,” said Gottlieb.

At the MOVC, certain lecture classes are live streamed from the the main campus in Huntington. Gottlieb commented that just last year MU began offering students a MSW program. She said the MOVC made the MSW program available as soon as the program began at MU. Gottlieb shared the MSW program is a weekend program with classes offered on Friday evenings and on Saturday mornings. She added the MSW program also offers a specialization in Behavioral Health.

“Students with a BSW degree can work in mental health, substance use disorder programs, schools, child welfare settings, health care settings, criminal justice settings and more,” said Gottlieb.

Gottlieb added, “With an MSW, graduates can work in those areas as well as providing clinical mental health and substance use services, independently or within an agency setting. Additionally, MSW graduates can work with the VA (Veterans Affairs) and have more job opportunities in hospitals and Hospice programs.”

Gottlieb shared that any undergraduate students can declare social work as their major, but in the students’ junior year, they must be formally accepted into the program based on their GPA and professional attributes. She commented for the MSW program students apply to MU Graduate College and go through the university and program admission process described online.

