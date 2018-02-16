Posted on by

Shelter pets of the week


Tommy, an orange tabby, is described by Mason County Animal Shelter Staff as a very large, sweet boy who has been neutered and vaccinated. He loves to lay in his cat bed. If interested in giving Tommy a forever home, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.


Courtesy

Lexi, a Jack Russell terrier mix, is described by Mason County Animal Shelter staff as a dog who loves everyone and everything. Lexi is a medium-sized dog. If interested in giving Lexi a forever home, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.


Courtesy

