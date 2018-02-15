Teachers, Service Personnel Appreciation Sunday

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Bellemead United Methodist Church will be honoring teachers and service personnel at their worship service this Sunday.

Pastor Chip Bennett said the Teacher and Service Personnel Appreciation Sunday will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the entire community is invited to attend. Bennett added Bellemead is located at 510 Burdette Street in Point Pleasant, across from Paint Plus Hardware. Bennett shared that many of the local schools have received letters of invitation and flyers.

Bennett shared that during the worship service the congregation will take time to recognize and thank teachers and service personnel.

“We plan to have a few different readings, have some people share their own experiences from their time teaching, recognize each teacher or staff personnel in attendance, and have a brief blessing for our teachers,” said Bennett.

Bennett shared after the service a beans and cornbread lunch will be held which all of the guests are invited to attend.

Bennett explained that many people within his congregation have a background in education and the local school system.

“We know how hard teachers and service personnel work and that it is often time a thankless job. In the midst of all the attention teachers and staff have been receiving recently, we really wanted to find a way to express our gratitude,” said Bennett.

Bennett added, “Our schools are so important to our community and the teachers and staff are the ones making it all happen.”

Bennett commented the worship service is not intended to make a political statement, but rather show appreciation to teachers and staff in the community.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-16.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing.