All day musical event to be held in Pomeroy

POMEROY — Musical performances by locally known artists will be held all day, at three separate venues this Saturday in downtown Pomeroy.

The performances will begin at 1 p.m. at The Herbal Sage Tea Company, Maple Lawn Brewery, and Court Street Grill. Each performance will last for an hour. The Herbal Sage Tea Company will have three sets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Lawn Brewery will have seven sets from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Court Street Grill will have seven sets from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Brent and Pauline Patterson will be performing at The Herbal Sage Tea Company, Levi Westfall will be performing at Maple Lawn Brewery, and Chris Keesey will be performing at Court Street Grill.

Brent shared that he and his wife Pauline have been exploring and performing music from the Irish soul since 1988. He said they have performed as a duo at festivals, pubs, breweries, and restaurants from Columbus to New York City to Dublin, Ireland. Brent said their music ranges from traditional ballads and instrumentals to contemporary pieces that reflect themes found in the wider spectrum of Celtic music. Brent shared he brings influences of his Appalachian musical upbringing to the mix while his wife brings the authenticity and sounds of her native Ireland.

Brent said Westfall is a performer from Belpre and shared with him,”I take pride in taking on the plots and concepts, thoughts and emotions, and scenarios and situations that everyone has ever or will face..faced…in this life. My goal is to create and share music that both satisfies myself and provokes creativity and a sense of connection in others. We’re all in this together and music is a wonderful way to exemplify that.”

Chris Keesey is a performer from Athens and is a regular to the Pomeroy and Southeast Ohio music scene, performing often at the Court Street Grill with his band said Brent. He shared Keese’s solo performances are story-telling sessions that feature tales of growing up, growing old, living, and loving in rural America. Brent said Keesey draws his songwriting influence from the greats of classic country and modern Americana to create songs and sounds based on the stories and raw truths of living in the country.

At 2 p.m., Jemeia Hope will be performing at The Herbal Sage Tea Company, Cradle and Grave will be will be performing at Maple Lawn Brewery, and Steve Hussey and Jake Eddy will be performing at Court Street Grill.

Brent said Jemeia Hope is a performer from Gallipolis and shared with him, “Music has always been a part of my life. My musical career began in seventh grade on the saxophone, which has inspired me to become a music educator. I have always loved to sing and I began singing in choir my senior year of high school. That year I was introduced to ukulele and it all sort of clicked. I love the sound of the uke and that sound has been the inspiration for most of my originals.”

Cradle and Grave are a husband and wife acoustic rock and folk duo from Parkersburg, W.Va. said Brent. He shared the pair performs originals, covers, and a few improvised pieces. Brent shared they utilize vocal harmonies, guitars, and other various instruments. He said their performances are romantic, funny, and relatable with surprising spurts of high energy and unscripted storytelling.

Brent said Steve Hussey and Jake Eddy are a duo from Pakersburg, and are a veteran songwriter meets a West Virginia State banjo champion in this Americana and Bluegrass styled musical pair.

At 3 p.m., Travis and Ashli Halley will be performing at The Herbal Sage Tea Company, Luke Sadecky will be performing at Maple Lawn Brewery, and Adam Cox will be performing at Court Street Grill.

Brent said Travis and Ashli Halley are from Gallipolis and are honest, soulful, and heartfelt performers. He said the duo is comprised of one guitar and two voices sharing stories of life, the road, and a rambling past. Brent said most of their songs are originals mix with a few classic covers. He said the pair will take listeners on a ride through the twist of their lives.

Luke Sadecky is from Ravenswood, W.Va. Brent said Sadecky shared with him, “I am a 23 year old who started writing music in March of 2017. I spend most of my time listening to folk and bluegrass genres, with my songs I strive to produce honest and personal music that others could relate to and could also enjoy listening to.”

Brent said Adam Cox is a West Virginia native being from Ripley. He shared Cox draws his songwriting inspiration from the wild and wonderful and beyond. Brent said Cox’s eclectic hillbilly-folk sound is one of a fierce, free spirit and a fusion of diverse styles. He shared Cox’s songs reflect life among the mountains and express a love for the mountains.

At 4 p.m., Aubree Riley will performing at Maple Lawn Brewery and Renee Stewart Band will be performing at Court Street Grill.

Brent said Aubree Riley is a singer and songwriter from Athens. He shared Riley will continue an Ohio tour before moving to Nashville, Tenn. in the fall. Brent said Riley’s third album, “Aubs, ” was released in July right before her, “Grand Ole Opry,” debut.

Renee Stewart Band is comprised of artists native to Pomeroy. Brent shared the band is a blend of lyrical honesty with rock and roll roots. He said the members have been playing together in various forms for several years and came together with this group two years ago. Brent shared the vocals and song writing are by Stewart along with Dustin Nash on guitar, Lyle Moon on bass, and Phil Moon on drums.

At 5 p.m., The Non Members will be performing at Maple Lawn Brewery and Allwell and Goode will be performing at Court Street Grill.

Brent said The Non Members are an acoustic songwriting duo made up of Mike Ratliff and Travis Swackhammer who are from New Lexington. He said they shared with him, “We feature strong harmonies, killer guitar riffs, thoughtful lyrics, sprinkled with some old favorites. We love what we do and hope you will too.”

Allwell and Goode are John Lohse and Roger Gilmore from Pomeroy said Brent. He shared the duo started playing together in 1964 playing gigs casually on and off over the years. Brent said they specialize in an eclectic mix of originals and hits with cool turns and twists. He said they will be performing an all original eclectic set for Cabin Fever Fest including a beautiful tune with guest vocalist Stewart.

At 6 p.m., Brent will be performing at Maple Lawn Brewery and Pop Friction will be performing at Court Street Grill.

Brent said he is both a singer and guitarist, performing contemporary folk, Americana, and acoustic roots music. In addition to live, regional performances, Brent said he hosts the long running Court Street Grill Open Stage and the Showcase series where he has the opportunity to promote and work with experienced and emerging musicians from across the mid-Ohio valley.

Pop Friction is a group from Point Pleasant, W.Va. and was inspired by R&B, soul, hard rock, funk, and old-school rap said Brent. He shared Pop Friction is an eclectic five-piece unit that is in the business of rocking, popping, locking, and jive talking. Brent said Brittany Franklin is on vocals, Tony Leach is on guitar, Jared Stephens is on bass, Josh Billings is on drums, and Phil Ohlinger is on keyboards.

At 7 p.m., Ben Davis Jr. will be performing at Maple Lawn Brewery and Bernie Nau Trio will be performing at Court Street Grill.

Brent said Davis brings his music writing style to the forefront by using many life experiences and wholeheartedness that comes unparalleled in the area. He shared Davis’ original tunes and tales are something people can relate to through his writing style. Brent said Davis is currently working on his third studio album with percussionist Erik Miller and bassist Bart Wiseman.

Bernie Nau Trio presents classic jazz tunes in an approachable and highly listenable format said Brent. He shared that whether an individual is an experienced jazz fan or a novice, this skilled trio will take the individual on a musical adventure. Brent added Bernie Nau Trio hosts Jazz Night every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Court Street Grill.

Jemeia Hope will be performing at The Herbal Sage Tea Company at 2 p.m. for Cabin Fever Fest. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0215-2-.jpg Jemeia Hope will be performing at The Herbal Sage Tea Company at 2 p.m. for Cabin Fever Fest. Cradle and Grave will be performing at the Maple Lawn Brewery at 2 p.m. for Cabin Fever Fest. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0215.CabinFeverFest3.jpg Cradle and Grave will be performing at the Maple Lawn Brewery at 2 p.m. for Cabin Fever Fest. Allwell and Goode will be performing at the Court Street Grill at 5 p.m. for Cabin Fever Fest. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0215.CabinFeverFest5.jpg Allwell and Goode will be performing at the Court Street Grill at 5 p.m. for Cabin Fever Fest.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.