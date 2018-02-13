Celebrating Valentine’s Day with neighbors, friends

POINT PLEASANT — The residents of Twin Rivers Towers recently had their community room turned into a “ballroom” for some early Valentine’s Day fun.

The second annual Valentine’s Dance was held with assistance from party planner, and fellow “towers” resident, Vada Nutter. The residents met in what Nutter referred to as the “ballroom” at 6 p.m. to enjoy dinner, dancing, and drawings for door prizes. For dinner, a warm pasta dish with crackers on the side and a dessert was served. Music of the fifties and sixties was the choice theme the D.J. followed for the evening and the main door prize of the evening was a large stuffed dog. But, the night was more than the food and prizes.

Nutter stated, “It was like a night out at a restaurant by coming downstairs. It is no fee for them, it is free to them.”

Nutter said when residents go into the ballroom, they are provided with a sort of luxury that takes them away from the apartment for a night without them having to leave the residence. She shared that she will show movies to them on certain nights and she tries to hold a party for them every holiday. Nutter explained a few upcoming events will be a St. Patrick’s Day party in March, the Senior Prom in April, and a Spring Fling in May.

“I like to see them have a good time,” said Nutter.

A few residents shared why they attended the Valentine’s Dance.

Pasty Shinn said, “I’m here to enjoy the evening.”

Kimberly Kinnard added, “Because it’s like a sense of community in the apartment building. It keeps us young at heart. Vada hosts many dances and it is appreciated.”

Don Spence said, “I wanted to get the dog. I might not win it. If I win it, I will donate it to the hospital for a baby.”

Nutter shared that she is glad she can do this and that constantly planning events keeps her young. She said that she puts in 12 to 16 hour days when she is planning an event. Nutter explained that by constantly having events for the residents, they have a chance to exercise and dress themselves up.

“They inspire me to do more…I hope I inspire them to keep exercising,” said Nutter.

The residents of Twin Rivers enjoy a warm meal and the company of each other. The residents enjoyed dancing to music from the fifties and sixties. The residents get a little closer when the music slows down.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

