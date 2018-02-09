Preparing for a presidential visit

MASON COUNTY — Mason County is planning for a presidential visit.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert will be visiting Hannan High School at 9 a.m., Point Pleasant High School at 10:45 a.m., and Wahama High School at 2 p.m., this Wednesday.

Gilbert announced he is taking his, “The Rest of Your Life Begins at Marshall University,” high school tour to 12 more schools this month, including stops in Kanawha, Clay, Wayne, Mingo, Wirt, Wood, Jackson, and Mason counties to build upon the last year’s success.

The recruitment tour, which kicked off in late November, focuses on connecting the university directly with students at area high schools. Faculty and student leaders will be traveling with Gilbert. Marshall admissions staff also will be present to collect applications and answer students’ questions.

“It is unbelievable the amount of positive feedback we are receiving from this tour…our faculty, staff and students, as well as community leaders, principals, school counselors, and proud alumni are all engaged and supportive of this direct effort to connect with our state’s high school students,” said Gilbert.

“I have certainly enjoyed speaking with students, educators, administrators, and staff from across the region,” he continued. “Marshall University has so much to offer students…more than 100 top-quality educational programs, an accessible and beautiful campus, and about 230 recognized student organizations, just to name a few of the Marshall advantages. We have something for every student, and students don’t have to travel hours away or spend money they don’t have to get an extraordinary educational experience. Marshall University can provide every opportunity and benefit of larger schools, plus we have faculty and staff who care about each student’s success, with campuses close to home, but far enough away for students to gain their independence and grow.”

With these recently added dates, Gilbert will have visited a total of 38 schools in Boone, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne, Wirt and Wood counties.

Gilbert and former Marshall football Coach Bob Pruett also visited several Raleigh County schools in late September. Additional tour dates will be released in the coming weeks.

Gilbert added, “I am excited to continue my travels with members of the Marshall family. Marshall University has so much to be proud of and it is truly a pleasure to share our amazing story with potential future sons and daughters of Marshall.”

MU President Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert, at left, and MOVC Director Homer Preece during a previous visit by Gilbert to the Mid-Ohio Valley Center in Point Pleasant. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.11-MU-Pres-2.jpg MU President Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert, at left, and MOVC Director Homer Preece during a previous visit by Gilbert to the Mid-Ohio Valley Center in Point Pleasant.

Marshall’s president to visit area high schools