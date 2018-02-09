Library offers chance to fill a bag with books

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Public Library is currently having a book sale.

According to Library Clerk Amy Thompson, visitors of the library may fill a standard size shopping bag, which the library staff can provide, with as many books that will fit inside the shopping bag for $1 per filled shopping bag. Visitors may fill as many bags as they wish. Thompson said she and fellow library staff encourage visitors to fill their bags as full as possible.

Thompson said the book sale began at the beginning of November and will continue until the end of this month. She shared the library holds this certain type of book sale a few times a year at random. Thompson said the sale consists of books that can no longer be used in circulation at their library branch such as duplicate books or old books. She explained that their library staff will first try to send what books they can to the other library branches including the New Haven Public Library and the Mason City Public Library. The books that are not sent out to the other library branches are put on sale at their library branch.

Over the last several years, the library has seen funding cuts and the book sales help put some money back into the general fund.

The Mason County Public Library holds book sales throughout the year for library visitors and to help raise money for its general fund. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0210.Library.jpg The Mason County Public Library holds book sales throughout the year for library visitors and to help raise money for its general fund.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.