Shelter pets of the week

Spook, pictured, is described by Mason County Animal Shelter Staff as a beautiful, all black cat who is around one year old and is very friendly. Spook is unique and missing the very tip of his tail, but he doesn’t seem to notice. He will be neutered and have all his vaccinations upon adoption. Call the shelter at 304-675-6458, for more information on Spook and other cats available for adoption. The shelter is located at 1965 Fairground Road, next to the Mason County Fairgrounds.

Luke, pictured, is a beagle/coonhound mix who is described by shelter staff as very sweet and around eight months old. Staff say he’s a shy boy but loves everyone. Upon adoption, Luke will be neutered and vaccinated. Call the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458 for more information on Luke and other dogs available for adoption. The shelter is located at 1965 Fairground Road, next to the Mason County Fairgrounds.