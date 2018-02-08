Manhunt continues, suspected drugs found

Update on man wanted by U.S. Marshals

Law enforcement continue to search for a man they say led them on a high-speed chase that ended after the car he was reportedly driving was found crashed in a creek bed along Ashton-Upland Road in Mason County on Tuesday. Though the car was found, Eric B. Bolton, 40, still remains at large.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page on Thursday, “Acting upon information gained from the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on Feb. 5 at the Teays Valley home of wanted fugitive Eric Benjamin Bolton. Although Eric Benjamin Bolton was not located at the residence the Special Enforcement Unit seized the below listed items. Additionally Putnam County arrest warrants have been secured for 3 counts of Possession of Narcotics with the Intent to Deliver. Eric Benjamin Bolton’s last known address was 412 Fletcher Road, Apartment 4, Scott Depot, WV, he should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Those seized items included: $132,000 in US currency; 9,000 suspected Oxycodone pills; 232.5 grams of suspected crushed Oxycodone pills; 2.1 pounds of suspected cocaine; 15.4 pounds of suspected marijuana; FN 5.7 handgun.

Anyone with information on Bolton’s location is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Unit at 304-941-2300 or TEXT tips to 304-941-2300.

Tuesday’s pursuit reportedly began in Putnam County before ending in Mason County with troopers with the West Virginia State Police and deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department participating in the manhunt.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.7-Bolton.jpg