Getting creative for a local community

POINT PLEASANT — Twin Rivers Tower will be having a special evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, just one of many which now appear on the calendar for its residents.

The manager of Twin Rivers, Amanda Jordan, said the resident party planner, Vada Nutter, organized the event for the residents. She shared Nutter owned a prom and bridal shop in her past and planning such events comes naturally to her. Jordan explained Nutter raises money by having prize drawings throughout the year, so at certain times of the year she can organize events for her fellow residents.

“She tries to make it as fun as she can for those who want to come,” said Jordan.

Jordan said Nutter has a feel of what the residents like and will coordinate events to suit their wants. Nutter will mix original events with annual events. Jordan commented the popular events for the year are the Christmas Ball, Valentines Dance, and Senior Prom. The Christmas Ball is a formal event and this past year a limo was rented for a few hours, so groups of the residents could go out and enjoy the Christmas lights of the city. Also, the Senior Prom is a formal event and this past year the residents were allowed to have their children and/or grandchildren be their escorts for the evening.

Jordan said Nutter has started planning the Senior Prom for this year.

Tonight’s dinner starts at 6 p.m. with towers’ residents taking to the community room on the first floor for the second annual Valentine’s Dance. The dance will last until 10 p.m. and Jordan said residents may dress formally or casually, whichever dress makes them feel the most comfortable. She shared the D.J. for the evening will be playing music from the fifties and sixties. Jordan added residents are allowed to bring a guest for the evening.

Pictured are scenes from the 2017 Twin Rivers Prom, one of many events planned for residents throughout the year. At right, Jodi German with grandson Dakota Jeffers at last year’s prom; pictured at left, prom organizer Vada Nutter helps crown 207 Prom Queen Linda Smith. Nutter helps plan several events at the towers including an upcoming Valentine’s Dance. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_5.3-PPR-Prom-Collage.jpg Pictured are scenes from the 2017 Twin Rivers Prom, one of many events planned for residents throughout the year. At right, Jodi German with grandson Dakota Jeffers at last year’s prom; pictured at left, prom organizer Vada Nutter helps crown 207 Prom Queen Linda Smith. Nutter helps plan several events at the towers including an upcoming Valentine’s Dance. File photo

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

