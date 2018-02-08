Baby supplies provided to those in need

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) helps provide pertinent supplies for infants and toddlers with its Mason County Baby Pantry.

The pantry is next open Feb. 12 from noon – 2 p.m. at the Bellemead United Methodist Church.

Bree Ramey, director of the Mason County Baby Pantry, shared the baby pantry is regularly open on the second Monday of every month from noon – 2 p.m. and the fourth Monday of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ramey shared the baby pantry has been providing residents of Mason County and surrounding counties with baby supplies for four years. Ramey said residents of Mason County and residents from surrounding counties referred to the baby pantry will be given any sort of baby supplies they need such as diapers, wipes, formula, clothes, and more. She explained residents from surrounding counties can be referred to the pantry by establishments such as the health and human resources department, job and family services, and churches. Ramey added that if a resident is outside of Mason County and is not referred to the baby pantry, they will still be provided with clothes ranging from sizes suited for infants to adults.

Ramey said she used to be employed with a home unity program and worked with pregnant and new mothers. She explained that she noticed these mothers were always in need of baby supplies, so she went to the FRN to set up the baby pantry. Ramey added the baby pantry came out of a community need.

Ramey shared that many of the people who have received items from the baby pantry will later donate items back to the baby pantry once their children grow up.

Donations for the baby pantry are always welcomed and appreciated. Ramey said the baby pantry would benefit to receive more donations of diapers, pull-ups, and specialty formulas. She said donations can be dropped of during the operating hours of the baby pantry or dropped off to Ramey at the WorkForce West Virginia Career Center.

The Mason County Baby Pantry helps fulfill the needs of the most vulnerable – infants and small children. The organization, located at Bellemead UM Church, holds a baby shower, pictured here, each fall. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0209.BabyPantry.jpg The Mason County Baby Pantry helps fulfill the needs of the most vulnerable – infants and small children. The organization, located at Bellemead UM Church, holds a baby shower, pictured here, each fall. Donated clothes that are sorted out and ready to be distributed to those in need at the Mason County Baby Pantry. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0209.BabyPantry2.jpg Donated clothes that are sorted out and ready to be distributed to those in need at the Mason County Baby Pantry.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

