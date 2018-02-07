Construction to begin on wastewater upgrade project

MASON — Construction will begin this month on the wastewater upgrade project, it was announced at the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Mayor Donna Dennis said a pre-construction meeting was held Jan. 31 with the engineers and contractors, where it was told that Mid-Atlantic Construction of Point Pleasant will begin their work within 10 days. Mid-Atlantic won the contract for the portion of the project that will take place at the wastewater plant.

Benchmark Construction of Hurricane received the second contract in the project, which calls for the rehabilitation/replacement of 64 manholes throughout the town. Benchmark will not begin work until March because the manhole coating requires a certain temperature to properly cure.

The project could interfere with plans the council had discussed previously with the Mason Recreation Foundation, regarding the nearby baseball field. Last fall, the foundation received a grant for multiple layers of gravel to be placed in a field next to the wastewater plant and owned by the town. The field would then be used as parking for the Wahama High School baseball games that are played there, as well as little league games.

The mayor said plans now are to have the heavy equipment parked in the field for the wastewater project. Work will also take place in the field on a manhole there. The council agreed to contact the foundation president to see how long the grant funds are available.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from Mayor Dennis regarding the final walkthrough for the water project that was completed last year, and had a one-year warranty;

Took no action following an estimate that was submitted on the town hall restroom renovation;

Heard a report that the new flooring for the police department, community room, and town hall foyer will be installed beginning Feb. 19;

Set the town Easter egg hunt for March 24, noon, at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, with March 31 as the rain date;

Discussed having a cornhole tournament in late spring;

Agreed to hand-deliver business license applications to two businesses that are currently operating without them, including an auto business on Second Street, and a food trailer that is set up two days per week;

Heard details of a new carryout business that will be constructed on Second Street, across from Bob’s Market; and,

Received an update on the Clifton water project.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, and Ricky Kearns.

The next meeting will be held Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

