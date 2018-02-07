Local access to higher education

POINT PLEASANT — Marshall University’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center (MOVC) continues to offer a variety of undergraduate and graduate courses for students, offering access to education close to home.

Director of the MOVC Homer Preece said in 1994 area high schools implemented Marshall University classes for students. Preece stated that after six years of instructors teaching within the area high schools, the MOVC finally welcomed students to its own building along Sandhill Road. Preece shared that students from Wahama High School, Point Pleasant High School, Mason County Career Center, and Hannan High School can take certain programs for dual credit before they even enter a university.

The MOVC offers a variety of undergraduate courses in academic areas such as Art, Biology, Business, Chemistry, Communications, Economics, Education, English, Finance, Foreign Languages, Geography, History, Integrated Science, Management Information Systems, Mathematics, Management, Marketing, Music, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Social Studies, and Radiology for St. Mary’s Medical Center. Also, select graduate courses are offered in academic areas such as Elementary Education, Leadership Studies, Secondary Education, and Special Education.

Preece stated university students can complete three Bachelor’s Degrees including a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, a Bachelor’s of Social Work, and a Regents Bachelor’s of Arts at the MOVC. He added university students can complete a Master’s Program in Nursing Education, and obtain Master’s degrees to be a Family Nurse Practitioner and Nursing Administrator, as well.

Preece shared the nursing programs and allied health programs are popular with the MOVC students. More on the nursing program in an upcoming edition.

Marshall’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center offers a variety of undergraduate courses and graduate courses. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_MOVC.jpg Marshall’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center offers a variety of undergraduate courses and graduate courses. MOVC | Courtesy Students in the MOVC’s Media Literacy Class learn how to create visual media using their cell phones and interviewing techniques. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0208.MOVC_.jpg Students in the MOVC’s Media Literacy Class learn how to create visual media using their cell phones and interviewing techniques. Beth Sergent | OVP

MOVC offers variety of degree programs, classes

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

