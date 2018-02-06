For the record

Man wanted by U.S. Marshals

A manhunt was underway on Tuesday in the Ashton area of Mason County following the discovery of a crashed vehicle along Ashton-Upland Road which is believed to have been driven by a wanted man. Eric B. Bolton, 40, is reportedly wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a probation violation related to a federal narcotic charge from 1995, according to multiple media outlets, one citing a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

Bolton reportedly led police on a multi-county chase which began in Putnam County and ended in Mason County where the crashed car he was believed to have driven was found near Hannan Junior/Senior High School. The school was reportedly placed on lockdown but it was later lifted. Described as an African American male, 6-feet 1-inch tall, around 200 pounds, Bolton has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone who locates Bolton is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can also call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-873-0444 or 1-816-267-3230. As of press time, Bolton remained at large as law enforcement searched the area.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police, as well as deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department were searching for Bolton on Tuesday in Mason County.

