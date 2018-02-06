Army officer follows his writing dream

MASON — A Mason native and member of the military fulfilled a longtime dream recently – that of having his first book published.

“Vengeance at a Dagger’s Edge” is the fantasy fiction book written by U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brian Hendrickson. Hendrickson’s parents, Bruce and Reta Hendrickson, as well as his in-laws, Sam and Carol Smith, are all residents of the Bend Area.

Hendrickson said the book tells the story of a young elf prince who watches his father and his mentor die. Almost being killed himself, the elf prince is sent on a path to get revenge on the men responsible, no matter what the cost.

The character is loosely based on a Dungeons and Dragons game that Hendrickson played with a group of guys from his first military unit, Hendrickson said. Always a bookworm with a love of reading, he added it never occurred to him to write a book until that group of gamers encouraged him.

“The guys that I talked to and gamed with loved the way that my imagination worked, and encouraged me to put stuff down on paper,” Hendrickson stated.

He added while the book took him a “very long time” to pen, due to being in a highly active military unit at that time, he now has a dozen books completed on a wide variety of characters. In fact, a second book has already been approved by the publisher.

Hendrickson’s first book is available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and Apple i-books. It can be ordered in a paperback edition or as an e-book. Planning a trip back to Mason County in June, he said he hopes to do some book signing events in nearby libraries, as well as bookstores in the Parkersburg and Charleston areas.

Hendrickson is a 1998 graduate of Wahama High School, and joined the Army in January 2000. Married to the former Shannon Smith for the past 17 years, they have three children, Kierra, Hailey and Zayne.

Hendrickson said he has “lived all over the country,” but now resides in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, right outside of Fort Bliss, which is his current duty station. He said the family will be moving “all the way across the country” again this summer, but could not disclose the location until official paperwork is signed.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

