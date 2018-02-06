New Haven talks town vehicles

NEW HAVEN — Town vehicles were once again a topic of discussion when the New Haven Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Councilman Matt Shell told members that the final part to repair the garbage truck is expected to be delivered this week. The truck has been out of service for some time. Employees were commended during the meeting for continuing service to the residents by using a pick-up truck and trailer.

The council voted to purchase a used Chevrolet Suburban from the New Haven and Community Fire Department, at an offered price of $2,000. Voting for the purchase were council member George Gibbs, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and Mayor Jerry Spradling. Councilmen Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Matt Gregg abstained from the vote due to being fire department members.

It was also reported the town’s gray truck will not pass state inspection because of its condition, and the alternator is going out on the red Ford truck.

Mayor Spradling read a judgement order from Magistrate Gail Roush regarding a town resident who was found guilty of having an open dump. The property owner has 45 days to clean the property and was fined $665, including costs. It was noted that if the resident fails to comply with the order, the matter will be turned over to the state.

In other action, the council:

Announced roller skating is now being held at the community center on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.;

Approved the minutes of the previous meeting, financial report, and invoices to be paid;

Agreed to check the prices of magnetic signs for the new truck; and,

Changed the wording of a contract for an asset management program so it could take effect immediately, saving the town $12,000.

The next meeting will be Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

Attending were Mayor Spradling, Recorder Hysell, and council members Gibbs, Shell, Hysell, and Gregg.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

