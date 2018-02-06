Amateur radio technician class to begin

POINT PLEASANT — An amateur radio technician class will begin Thursday at the Mason County Office of Emergency Services building in Point Pleasant.

Sponsored by the Mason County Amateur Radio Group and ARES, the class will include five sessions. The final session will be a test that, if passed, will provide a technician class license, according to Matt Gregg, deputy director of emergency management and member of the radio group.

“We just want to build up the amateur radio community,” said Gregg. “We are hoping to find people who want to be a volunteer, but aren’t really able, or want, to be a firefighter or EMT.”

There is no cost for the class, but there is a $15 FCC fee to take the test. Students will be using the Gordan West Book, which is available on Amazon.

Class dates, times, and materials to be covered include:

Feb. 8, 6 to 8 p.m., Intro and Sections 1 through 3;

Feb. 22, 6 to 8 p.m., Sections 4 through 7;

March 10, beginning at 9 a.m. and breaking for lunch, Sections 8 through 15;

March 11, 1 to 4 p.m., Sections 16 through 20 and test review; and,

March 15, 6 p.m., test.

Questions can be directed to Gregg at wv8mat@icloud.com or 304-919-3068.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

