Off-duty deputy charged with DUI

POINT PLEASANT — An off-duty deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested and charged with DUI.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, on Saturday, troopers with the West Virginia State Police, Mason Detachment, were dispatched to a home in the 3000-block of Sandhill Road in reference to a report of a vehicle driving into a garage. Mason County Deputies were also on the scene.

The complaint said it appeared a Lincoln Navigator had collided with garage doors at the bottom of the residence and after striking the garage door, appeared to continue into the garage area and strike a white passenger car which was parked inside the garage. The complaint says “these impacts caused significant damage to the residence and the car inside.”

Based upon information gathered at the scene, the complaint alleges Jason R. Gilley, 35, Point Pleasant, was the driver of the Navigator and was reportedly attempting to leave the home on Sandhill Road when the incident occurred. However, the investigating trooper states he did not observe Gilley in the vehicle.

Gilley, who is a corporal with the sheriff’s department, appeared before Magistrate Gail Roush on Sunday for arraignment who set a $2,000 personal recognizance bond. He was released on this PR bond. According to the complaint, Gilley is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of more than fifteen hundredths of one percent.

Sheriff Greg Powers said he requested the troopers do the criminal complaint and investigation on the incident, independent of his department. He added he could not comment on Gilley’s employment status because it was a personnel matter but would say his department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident. He explained his department has policies in place to address these personnel matters as due process also plays out in the court.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

