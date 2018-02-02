For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Jan. 23 – Feb. 1: Steven C. Senhart, 34, Reedy, grand larceny, petit larceny, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Gregory A. Harrison, 49, Kenna, grand larceny, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Daniel Scarberry, 30, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Danny C. Bates, 53, Henderson, felon in possession of firearm, arrested by Sgt. Varian.

Mason County EMS

Mason County EMS calls Jan. 1- 14 were as follows: EMS was toned out a total of 226 times; this includes transports, emergencies and all others. Station 100 had 136 calls 60.2 percent, Station 200 had 41 calls 18.1 percent, Station 500 had 49 calls 21.7 percent. There were total of 175 calls, including, 67 transports and 108 emergencies; 48 general medical, 3 abdominal pain; 4 altered mental statuses, 17 breathing problems, 2 cardiac arrest, 11 chest pains, 1 diabetic emergencies, 8 falls, 1 fractured body part, 3 head injury, 2 hemorrhage/laceration, 2 hypertension, 2 overdose, 2 seizures, 2 stab/gun wound. Transport Breakdown of 67 total calls were 8 ALS transports; 3 C3IFT; 56 BLS transport. There were 58 calls which resulted in not taking a patient anywhere: 7 ALS assists, 2 BLS transported by ALS, 14 cancelled enroute, 5 no patient contact, 17 patients refused care, 5 treated then refused, 1 lifting assist to another EMS squad, 2 fire standbys, 2 dead on scene but txp, 1 dead on scene, no txp, 2 air medical. There were 121 patients transported to the area hospitals. These include transports as well as emergencies: 70 to PVH, 11 to CHH, 21 to HMC-G,13 to SMH, 2 to HMC-P,1 to CAMC, 1 to CAMC Teays Valley, 1 to WVU – Ruby1 to Camden Clark. Report submitted by Karen Jones on behalf of Mason County EMS.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-4.jpg