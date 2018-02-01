Valentine’s Day events highlight senior scene for February

MASON COUNTY — Valentine’s Day activities will highlight the month of February for those who attend Mason County’s two senior citizen centers.

Parties will be held at both locations, including the Gene Salem Senior Center on Second Street in Point Pleasant, and the Mason Senior Center at the corner of Second and Horton streets in Mason.

The Mason party will be held on Feb. 15. The Point Pleasant party will be held Feb. 16, and will feature bingo and the crowning of a king and queen. Punch and cookies will be provided, and seniors are invited to bring a snack to share.

Four other special events will be held during the month at the Gene Salem center. A presentation, “Adaptive Aids,” will be given by Sheila Ganoe of the West Virginia Department of Rehabilitation on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

On Feb. 13, Frank Bibbee, Jr. of Amedisys will visit the center at 10:30 a.m., and Sharon Hall, Pleasant Valley Hospital dietician will discuss “Hydration – Nutrition Education” on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. Medicare Minutes by Ann Dalton will be held Feb. 27 at 11:30 a.m., and she will be speaking on “What’s New in 2018.”

Regular Point Pleasant activities include bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Sr. Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

At the Mason center, Ganoe will present “Adaptive Aids” on Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. Frank Bibbee, Jr. of Amedisys will visit Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m., and Dalton will present her Medicare Minutes on Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

Regular activities in Mason include bingo at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Healthy Steps Exercise Class on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Both centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed Feb. 19 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

On Feb. 5, advance tickets will go on sale for the action group’s largest fundraiser of the year, the March for Meals Bingo. Proceeds support the senior nutrition program.

The event will be held March 2 at the Gene Salem center. Advance tickets are $20, while tickets at the door the day of the event are $25. Concessions will be sold, and there are many prizes donated by area individuals and businesses.

By Mindy Kearns

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

