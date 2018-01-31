What a difference a little sunshine makes

What a difference some sunshine makes. On Jan. 15, the Point Pleasant Register ran a photo of the lake at Krodel Park frozen over, with dozens of people ice fishing on it. This week, the lake was completely thawed and even played host to the perennial Canadian geese which take up residence in warmer months at the park. The geese shouldn’t get too comfortable though, snow is in the forecast today.

What a difference some sunshine makes. On Jan. 15, the Point Pleasant Register ran a photo of the lake at Krodel Park frozen over, with dozens of people ice fishing on it. This week, the lake was completely thawed and even played host to the perennial Canadian geese which take up residence in warmer months at the park. The geese shouldn’t get too comfortable though, snow is in the forecast today. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_2.1-Krodel.jpg What a difference some sunshine makes. On Jan. 15, the Point Pleasant Register ran a photo of the lake at Krodel Park frozen over, with dozens of people ice fishing on it. This week, the lake was completely thawed and even played host to the perennial Canadian geese which take up residence in warmer months at the park. The geese shouldn’t get too comfortable though, snow is in the forecast today.