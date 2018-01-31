Board of education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met this week for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The Mason County School Board Members in attendance were Dale Shobe, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Greg Fowler, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Approve the Intranasal Naloxone Standing Orders approved by the Mason County School’s Medical Director.

Approve out of state travel for Keith Taylor, Korie Burins, Diane Saunders, Jennifer Wamsley, Sarah Allinder, and Cheryl Moore to travel to Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 29 through Feb. 2, 2018 to attend the National Technical Centers That Work Leaders’ Forum. Technical Centers That Work will be the funding source.

Approve to amend Item-C on Policy #6530 – Attendance Incentive Award Program.

Approve Policy #8210 – School Calendar.

Grant FMLA for Marianne Parsons, LPN/aide and Central Office Itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Accept the resignation of Patricia Brumfield, principal of Beale Elementary School, effective June 30, 2018 due to retirement.

Accept the resignation of Elaine Hussell, second grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, effective Feb. 5, 2018 due to retirement.

Accept the resignation of Jeffrey Wittman, Math teacher at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective June 30, 2018 due to retirement.

Approve the employment of Soni Roush, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher (pending permit agreement) at Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Job #218-429-P, effective Jan. 25, 2018.

Accept the resignation of Dale Dalton, aide at Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year due to retirement.

Approve the placement of Karah Cloxton and Gavin Mattox, athletic assistants at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-161-S, for the 2017-18 school year. These are unpaid positions.

Approve the ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 99183 through 99217. Total Amount: $244,498.15.

Approve the ratification of check number 99218 to Rhonda Tennant in the amount of $449.40.

An emergency meeting of the Mason County Board of Education will be held at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) at the Mason County Board of Education Office. The next regular business meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 27 at the Mason County Board of Education Office.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-30.jpg