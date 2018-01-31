Foster parenting informational meeting set

POINT PLEASANT — A representative from Necco will be leading an informational meeting for prospective foster parents in Mason County.

On Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Necco Home Resource Coordinator Jessica Harrison will be leading an informational meeting at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Harrison said the meeting is designed for anyone in Mason County who is considering becoming a foster parent. She shared those who attend will be learning about the ins and outs of the foster care system, what it takes to be a foster parent, and any additional information they may be seeking regarding foster parenting as Harrison will be open to questions.

Harrison said Mason County is in great need of foster parents as the drug epidemic has lead to many children being taken away from their homes. She has been working for Necco for 11 years and shared the type of foster parents they are searching for are both able and willing to foster trauma stricken children. Harrison explained that many people are able to foster, but not as many are willing to cope with children who have different types of needs. She added that prospective foster parents need to be aware that they may have to care for children ranging from ages infant to 18 and may be given sibling groups.

Harrison said the motto for Necco is, “We build families.”

Harrison shared that when people decide to become foster parents caring for the the children is a team effort with Necco. She said that foster parents go through training to learn how to be efficient and effective foster parents. Case managers are assigned to each foster family and visit the family’s household twice a month and a 24-hour crisis pager is available for the foster parents to contact shared Harrison.

Harrison said she visits Mason County every other month to find foster parents to build their homes with children in need until those children are able to return to their homes.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

