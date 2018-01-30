72nd annual chamber dinner set

POINT PLEASANT — A sure sign that spring is on its way is the announcement of the annual Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner.

This is the 72nd year for the event, which will be held on Thursday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the First Church of God community building in the gymnasium at 2401 Jefferson Blvd. The guest speaker will be Jamie Summerlin, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has attempted to raise funds for a veteran’s facility while literally running from coast to coast.

According to a press release from the Chamber, “On March 26, 2012, Summerlin, started an improbable cross country journey, in order to honor our military veterans and raise funds for West Virginia-based ‘Operation Welcome Home,’ a veteran’s facilityfor veterans, by veterans. He would run coast to coast beginning in Coos Bay, Oregon. After 100 days, 10 pairs of running shoes and 3,452 miles, he completed his journey in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, becoming one of the few individuals in history to complete a true ‘ocean to ocean’ run across America.”

Summerlin resides in Morgantown with his wife Tiffany, and two children Nicholas and Shayna. He is also the author of the book “Freedom Run,” an inspiring documentation of his transcontinental journey to honor veterans.

For those wishing to attend the chamber dinner, tickets must be purchased in advance. Organizers are anticipating a large attendance and it’s suggested attendees purchase tickets as soon as possible. Attendees must present tickets with a signature on the back in order to be entered in the door prize drawings. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Tables for 8 will be sold for $400. Half tables of 4 will be sold for $200. Individual tickets cost $50 per person. In order to ensure seating preference, make reservations no later than March 30.

There will be a reception prior to the dinner also at the First Church of God community building beginning at 5 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., courtesy of Peoples Bank.

Contact Hilda Austin at the chamber for tickets, at 304-675-1050.

Former Chamber President Larry Jones presented the Krodel Park Playground Committee with the Best Community Project Award at last year's annual Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner. From left, committee members Ashley Cossin, Rick Handley, Amber Tatterson, Janet Hartley, Gilbert and Leigh Ann Shepard. More awards will be presented in April.

Veteran, distance runner, to deliver keynote speech