Candidates fill New Haven ballot

NEW HAVEN — Filing for candidacy in the New Haven municipal election came to a close Saturday, and while those vying for council were slow to announce their intentions, a baker’s dozen ended up running in the end.

As of Jan. 22, only two incumbent council members had filed for reelection. At the end of the period, 13 had signed up for the five-seat council.

Running are incumbents Matthew Shell, Grant Hysell, George Gibbs, and James Elias. Joining them will be Bruce Adams, Steve Carpenter, Paul Freeman, Roy Dale Grimm, Phyllis Hoffman, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Jessica Rickard, Clyde Thomas Weaver, and Erin Young. Not seeking reelection is Councilman Matt Gregg.

Two will be facing off for the mayor’s position. They include incumbent Mayor Jerry Spradling, who is serving his first term of office, and Greg Kayor. Recorder Roberta Hysell is the lone candidate for that office.

While the names of these candidates will appear on the ballot, there is still time to run as a write-in candidate. Names of write-in candidates will not appear on the ballot, but must be written in by those wishing to vote for them. The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is April 17.

The election will be held June 5. New officials will take office July 1 for a two-year term.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

