For the record: Mason County Sheriff’s Department

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Jan. 11-25: Kelly D. Huffman, 30, Apple Grove, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Belinda Watterson, 60, Gallipolis Ferry, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Gregory S. Roush, 47, Letart, domestic battery, domestic assault, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Greg A. Bush, 57, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Franklin S. Eaves, 27, Gallipolis Ferry, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Ashley M. Massie, 33, Gallipolis Ferry, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Thurman E. Stanley, 59, Apple Grove, domestic assault, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Derek R. Stone, 28, Point Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, arrested by Deputy Cavendar. Todd E. Lewis, 49, Point Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy. Corrina C. Bryant, 29, Gallipolis Ferry, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Travis D. Clark, 29, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Thomas J. Doerfer, 45, West Columbia, petit larceny, destruction of property, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

