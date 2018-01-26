The ‘Patriot’s Pen’

MASON — Two Wahama High School students, Allison Warth and Isaiah Pauley, have been chosen as essay winners by the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason.

Warth was chosen as the written essay “Patriot’s Pen” winner. The contest is open to grades 6-8, with the theme this year being “America’s Gift to My Generation.”

She is the daughter of Allen and Sherri Warth. An eighth grader, Warth plays clarinet as a member of the White Falcon Band.

Pauley was named winner of the audio-essay “Voice of Democracy” contest. It is open to students in grades 9-12. The theme of this year’s competition was “American History: Our Hope for the Future.”

He is a senior and the son of James and Brooke Pauley. President of the Wahama Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, Pauley is a member of the National Honor Society, and is on the basketball and track teams. He also writes a weekly column, “Teen Testimony,” for the Point Pleasant Register, and plans to go into ministry.

Ray Varian, V.F.W. post commander, presented certificates to the winners at the school, where they were joined by Catherine Hamm, social studies teacher. Warth and Pauley will receive plaques and cash awards at the post’s Loyalty Day Dinner on April 29.

The V.F.W. hosts the contests annually as a part of their dedication to Bend Area students. They also present a number of scholarships to children and grandchildren of V.F.W. members in the spring.

Students recognized by VFW Post #9926

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

