Student experiences ‘art’ of winning

POINT PLEASANT — A Point Pleasant teen was recently named the Grade 11 winner of the Ohio River Sweep Poster Contest.

Camryn Tyree won the competition with her artwork depicting two people in a boat under a bridge, cleaning debris from the river with nets. Her entry was one of more than 800 posters entered in the contest.

Entries for the competition came from six states, with Tyree’s poster being the lone winner from West Virginia. According to Lisa Cochran, Ohio River Sweep project manager, the judges were unaware of the student’s name, school, and hometown during the judging process.

Tyree is the daughter of Charlie and Mindy Tyree, and attends Wahama High School. An art student under the direction of teacher Susan Parrish, Tyree was also the winner of the 2016 West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission State Soccer Tournament Program Cover Contest.

She participated in the Congressional Art Competition in Charleston in 2017 and 2018; Black Walnut Festival Art Show; and the Portfolio 2017 Huntington Museum/Marshall University Art Show.

A member of the Gallipolis Christian Church, Tyree is also involved in school activities. She is on the Wahama track and volleyball teams, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society.

The 2018 River Sweep will be held June 16. Organized by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), River Sweep is a clean-up day for the Ohio River and its tributaries.

River Sweep encompasses the entire length of the river from Pittsburgh, Pa. to Cairo, Ill., including 3,000 miles of shoreline. Started in 1989, thousands of volunteers show up annually to clear the area of trash and debris.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

