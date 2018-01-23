New Haven lacking candidates for election

NEW HAVEN — With only a few days remaining to file, the Town of New Haven does not have a full slate of officers from which to choose in the upcoming municipal election.

As of Monday evening, while there are candidates for the mayor’s and recorder’s positions, there are only two candidates vying for the five-seat council.

Running for mayor thus far are incumbent Mayor Jerry Spradling, who is serving his first term of office, and Greg Kaylor. Recorder Roberta Hysell is seeking reelection, and is the lone candidate up to this point.

Hoping to keep their council positions are incumbents Matthew Shell and Grant Hysell. Other present council members are James Elias, George Gibbs, and Matt Gregg.

Saturday is the final day to file for the June 5 election. The town hall will be open through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will not be open Saturday, but Recorder Hysell said as long as the filing is postmarked Saturday, it will be accepted.

To qualify as a candidate, a person must be at least 18 years of age and have lived in the municipality for at least one year, Hysell said. There is no filing fee.

The mayor’s position receives $100 per meeting, with generally two meetings held per month. The recorder’s pay is $104.16 per meeting, while council members receive $50 for each meeting.

Officers serve for a two-year term, which will begin July 1.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

