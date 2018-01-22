Police cruiser donated to New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A police cruiser has been donated to the New Haven Police Department, it was announced at the most recent town council meeting.

Police Chief Dave Hardwick thanked Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers and Grant Hysell, New Haven councilman and sheriff’s deputy, for donating the 2006 Chevrolet Impala. It was noted the car has 183,000 miles, but rides better than one of the department’s present vehicles.

Repairs to town vehicles and equipment dominated much of the remainder of the meeting.

Councilman Matt Shell said he had been given an estimate of $400 to replace the back glass in one of the town’s backhoes. The glass is necessary to keep the backhoe hydraulics dry.

It was found, however, that the glass fitting is custom made and repairs will be closer to $2,500. The council agreed to check local machine shops to see if a new custom frame can be made for a lesser cost.

A second backhoe also needs repairs, Shell said, and the estimate for it is $2,000. He noted the town has a credit of $994 at Southeastern Equipment, so the final cost would be around $1,000. The council voted to proceed with the work.

The town garbage truck is currently at Red’s Truck Center undergoing repair, Shell stated. He also presented members with quotes from two garbage companies if the council wishes to contract the service out. No decision was made.

In other action, the council:

Heard from resident Harry Roush, who complimented town workers for clearing the streets during the recent snow;

Denied a resident payment of $481 to Roto-Rooter after members said the resident did not contact the town first concerning the problem; and,

Set the next meeting for Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and councilmen Shell, Hysell, and Matt Gregg.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

