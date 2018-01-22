Mason purchases new truck, approves agenda items

MASON — The Mason Water and Sewer Department will soon be getting a new truck, after town council members approved the purchase at their most recent meeting.

The Ford F-350 will include a snow removal package, according to Aaron Woolard, supervisor. It will be purchased from Stephens Auto in Danville, at the state contract price of approximately $27,000. It was noted the town has the available funds and will not need to finance the purchase.

The council also voted to buy new flooring for the front foyer, police department, and community room of the town hall. Main Street Furniture in Middleport, Ohio, will provide the flooring and installation at a cost of $11,949.06.

Over $2,600 of the funds to pay for the flooring will come from leftover money in the town building fund. Office employee Darlene Roach said using the money would enable her to close out the account.

An update on the Clifton water project was given by Mayor Donna Dennis. She said a water leak remains in the vicinity of the project because the landowners will not allow the town on the property to repair it. The mayor said the leak will continue until the ongoing condemnation is completed, or the upgrade project is started.

The project calls for the extension of water service to the campground area in Clifton. It will include a water line extension running parallel with CSX Railroad, a railroad crossing, and a bore under Rt. 62 to connect to the main water line.

Funding for the project will come from leftover money from the recent water project within the municipality. At present, Triad Engineering is preparing plans, specifications, contract documents, and bid documents that will meet not only the standards of the funding source, but also CSX.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report that Paul Johnson is interested in being the fire department member on the committee for dilapidated properties;

Expressed appreciation to the police and town laborers for work completed in the recent inclement weather;

Agreed to place a sign on Brown Street warning people the road across the railroad tracks is closed, after four people recently got stuck on the tracks;

Agreed to place signs on Midway and Maple streets prohibiting tractor trailers;

Announced Jan. 24 as the walk-through and date the warranty is up on the municipal water project, completed a year ago;

Approved the final drawdown on the municipal water project in the amount of $17,912.43, as submitted by Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development;

Set the Easter egg hunt for March 24 at the park, with a rain date of March 31;

Agreed to check into repairing the sound system at the Mason Senior Center; and,

Discussed an overflowing restaurant grease trap in the strip mall in front of Walmart.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, Emily Henry and Becky Pearson.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-22.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.