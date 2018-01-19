Rolling into the new year

The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum sits quietly under snow as the sun sets on Gallipolis Friday. Despite the winter’s break in construction, museum board members have been working throughout the season to add new board members and organize plans for the return of the spring construction season. For more on the museum, see the story on page six.

Dean Wright | OVP