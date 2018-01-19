For the record

Mason County EMS 2017 stats released

Mason County EMS calls made between Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2017 were as follows: Mason County EMS was toned out a total of 6,152 times; Station 100 had 3,653 calls (59.4 percent), Station 200 had 988 calls (16.1 percent); and Station 500 had 1,511 calls (24.6 percent), this includes transports, emergencies and all others.

There were total of 5,065 calls with 2,267 being transports and 2,798 emergencies. This breaks down as follows: 952 general medical, 130 abdominal pain, 12 allergic reaction, 1 assault, 149 altered mental status, 4 animal bites, 6 blot clotting issue, 3 bowel obstructions, 4 burns, 353 breathing problems, 45 cardiac arrest, 246 chest pains, 3 choking, 75 diabetic emergencies, 261 falls, 35 fractured body part, 11 GI bleed, 3 heat/cold , 36 head injury, 64 hemorrhage/laceration, 1 hypotension, 33 hypertension, 9 ingestion/poisoning, 141 overdose, 64 seizures, 35 stroke, 1 eye issue, 4 stabbings/gunshot wounds, 16 pregnancy/child birth, 43 psychiatric, 19 tachycardia, 10 toe and toot injury.

Transport breakdown of 2,267: 243 ALS transports, 43 C3IFT, 2 CCT, 1979 BLS transport.

There were 1,344 calls which resulted in not taking a patient anywhere: 170 ALS assists, 22 BLS but transported by ALS, 382 cancelled enroute, 122 no patient contact, 318 patients refused care, 279 treated then refused, 28 lifting assist to another EMS squad, 23 fire standbys, 25 Air Medical, 16 dead at scene but Txp, 29 dead at scene no Txp.

There were 3,096 patients transported to the area hospitals, these include transports as well as emergencies as follows: 1,849 to PVH, 284 to CHH, 374 to HMC-G, 337 to SMH, 108 to HMC-P, 1 River Park Hospital, 21 CAMC Teays Valley, 30 OSU Wexner Medical Center, 3 Children’s Hospital of Columbus, 1 O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, 10 Riverside Methodist, 6 Ruby Memorial, 25 Jackson General, 5 Putnam General,3 OSU East, 2 Highland, 3 Camden Clark 3 CAMC General, 3 Thomas Memorial, 3 Kings Daughter, 16 CAMC Memorial, 2 CAMC Women’s and Children, 1 Huntington Health south, 1 Cornerstone, 1 Brecksville VA, 1 Huntington Va., 1 Grant, Columbus.

Submitted by Karen Jones on behalf of Mason County EMS.

