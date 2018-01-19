Sleighbell Ball to benefit ‘Main Street’

POINT PLEASANT — The 24th annual Sleighbell Ball returns Saturday, Jan. 27 for a night of music, fun, food and supporting the Main Street Point Pleasant organization.

The annual event starts at 8 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. Entertainment will be provided by the Gary Stewart Quintet and light refreshments will be available to guests. Main Street Point Pleasant’s Sleighbell Ball is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“You will not only have a lot of fun, but you help the community at the same time,” said Charles Humphreys, director of Main Street Point Pleasant.

Humphreys said all of the proceeds go to Main Street Point Pleasant for community development. He shared he is currently working to receive a grant in order to proceed with several projects including laying black top from the pavilion at Riverfront Park to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park and putting up an arch saying, “Riverfront Park,” at the park’s entrance.

Despite being founded in the late 1980s, some people are still unclear on all of what Main Street Point Pleasant does. The organization developed Riverfront Park at a cost of $6 million, with an additional $1 million for the sound system and murals. The park is home to multiple festivals, concerts and events throughout the year. Also, the group purchased each of the stainless steel statues at Riverfront Park and the Mothman Statue.

It is estimated, since Main Street Point Pleasant was founded, it has poured at least $10 million back into the city with its projects funded through a pursuit of grants.

Tickets to the Sleighbell Ball are $40 per person. Tickets are available at Main Street Point Pleasant’s office at 305 Main St. or by contacting Humphreys at (304) 593-0268.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

