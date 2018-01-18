Mason wastewater improvement project set

MASON — Construction could begin as early as February on a nearly $3.3 million wastewater improvement project in the Town of Mason.

The town council recently signed paperwork for a 40-year, $1,711,000 bond through the West Virginia State Revolving Fund Program. The remainder of the money needed for the project will come from a Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) debt forgiveness loan in the amount of $1,035,510 (which does not require repayment), and a West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council grant in the amount of $548,024.

Todd Swanson, attorney with Steptoe and Johnson, attended the most recent council meeting to present a supplemental resolution for the bond, which the council adopted.

Swanson also presented members with the bond payment schedule, which begins in March 2019. The payment will be approximately $12,100 per quarter. Interest on the bond is .25 percent, with an additional .25 percent administrative fee.

The project consists of the upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant, the rehabilitation of the plant and park pump stations, and the rehabilitation/replacement of 64 manholes, according to information supplied by Triad Engineering. The project will also assist in complying with a DEP order to fix several problems at the plant.

Bids for the project were opened in November. Mid-Atlantic Construction of Point Pleasant was the low bidder for the first contract, which includes the treatment plant work, in the amount of $2,057,070. The low bidder for the second contract, the collection system, was submitted by Benchmark Construction of Hurricane, in the amount of $330,000. While there were a total of four bids received for the treatment plant work, Benchmark was the lone bid for the collection system contract.

Since bids came in under estimates, Triad received approval to use the additional funds for a sewer camera, asset management software/database, rip-rap for erosion behind the park pump station, and other improvements.

The closing date on funding, pre-construction meeting, and awarding of contracts is Jan. 31. Construction is expected to be completed in December.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

